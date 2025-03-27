ZIMRA Implements New Tax Measures to Boost Compliance

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has begun enforcing new tax compliance measures targeting unregistered businesses, with the first quarter provisional tax payment deadline set for Tuesday.

The latest tax measures, introduced to bolster state revenue, were announced by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, in his 2025 National Budget presentation last November.

Minister Ncube stated that a survey of select enterprises in the informal sector revealed that many operators engage in substantial economic activities and should therefore contribute to state revenues through Personal and Corporate Income Taxes rather than the Presumptive Tax system.

“I also propose that any operator which fails to register and account for taxes be compelled to pay tax. I further propose to empower ZIMRA to temporarily close businesses which fail to adhere to the above requirements, including failure to register for tax purposes, until such registration and payment of applicable taxes are completed,” said Minister Ncube.

A key feature of these measures is the introduction of fixed quarterly provisional tax payments for certain business categories operating without proper ZIMRA registration. Rather than calculating tax based on actual income, affected businesses will be subject to predetermined tax amounts.

ZIMRA has identified specific business categories that will be required to pay quarterly provisional tax if they remain unregistered. These include spare parts dealers (US$9,000), car dealers (US$15,000), grocery and kitchenware merchandisers (US$9,000), and fabric merchants (US$12,000). Clothing merchandisers or boutiques will be required to pay US$12,000, hardware operators US$15,000, and lodges registered under the Tourism Act US$5,000.

Businesses that apply for registration or are already registered with ZIMRA before the due date will continue paying their provisional tax in the normal manner. Additionally, for taxpayers whose estimated total income comprises more than 50 percent foreign currency earnings, ZIMRA mandates a 50/50 accounting basis, requiring tax obligations to be recorded separately in both foreign and local currencies. Businesses earning 50 percent or less in foreign currency must pay tax in their primary currency of trade.

The first Quarterly Payment Date (QPD) for the 2025 tax year, ending December 31, requires taxpayers to remit 10 percent of their estimated provisional tax as an initial contribution towards their annual tax liability.

From January 1, 2025, self-employed professionals—including architects, engineers, legal practitioners, health professionals, and real estate agents—will transition from the presumptive tax system to a self-assessment system requiring them to pay provisional tax.

Government Intensifies Efforts to Expand Tax Base

The Zimbabwean government has intensified tax enforcement efforts in response to a shrinking tax base caused by informal business operations and cash transactions. Targeted business categories under the new measures, such as clothing retailers and car dealerships, are widely visible across Harare and other urban centres.

Clothing merchandisers and boutiques have particularly dominated retail space in Harare’s central business district (CBD), where property owners have embraced a ‘cubicle model’—subdividing larger retail spaces into smaller units leased to different businesses. Electronics retailers, auto spare parts dealers, and converted lodges have also proliferated, with many operating without formal registration, making revenue collection challenging.

Economic analysts attribute poor revenue collection in the informal sector to the widespread use of cash transactions and tax evasion. The initial success of the 2 percent Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) in capturing revenue from electronic payments has declined as businesses revert to cash transactions. This has contributed to revenue shortfalls and difficulties in enforcing presumptive tax.

Economic analyst Tecla Karumbi warned that while fixed quarterly provisional tax payments could enhance compliance, corruption and weak enforcement could undermine the intended goals. “Corruption and poor enforcement could prevent ZIMRA from achieving the expected results,” said Karumbi. Some shop owners in Harare allege that ZIMRA enforcement agents frequently demand bribes to avoid business closures.

Despite numerous tax initiatives, authorities have struggled to integrate informal businesses into the tax system. Between January and August 2024, the Treasury collected only 3 percent of its targeted presumptive tax revenue, realising ZiG 35.2 million against a target of ZiG 1.2 billion.

The government’s presumptive tax system, which applies fixed-rate levies to informal businesses without formal financial records, aims to expand the revenue base by taxing sectors such as hair salons, bottle stores, and public transport operators.

Meanwhile, Minister Ncube has announced new income tax interest rates effective in 2025. Unpaid local currency income tax will be subject to the bank policy rate plus 5 percent, while foreign currency income tax will incur a fixed 10 percent rate. ZIMRA’s Commissioner-General will also be required to pay interest on overdue tax refunds after 60 days, at the same rates.

With previous interest rate notices from 2019 and 2022 repealed, authorities hope these new measures will improve tax compliance and revenue collection in Zimbabwe’s largely informal economy.

