ZIMRA Enforces Tax Clearance Requirement for Professional Licensing

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has announced a new directive requiring professionals in various fields to present valid tax clearance certificates when seeking registration or licensing with their respective professional bodies.

The move is part of efforts to bring greater formality to the professional services sector and ensure compliance with tax regulations.

In a statement issued on December 5, 2024, ZIMRA highlighted that the requirement aligns with recent amendments to Section 80A of the Income Tax Act [Chapter 23:06]. This policy applies to architects, engineers, land surveyors, legal practitioners, auditors, health practitioners, veterinary surgeons, real estate agents, and quantity surveyors.

“Individuals seeking certification, registration, or licensing must present a valid tax clearance certificate at the time of application or renewal. The certificate must be issued no earlier than 30 days prior to submission,” ZIMRA stated.

The authority emphasized that this measure aims to level the playing field in the professional services sector by formalizing operations and ensuring fair competition. “Professionals who have invested years of education and training often subsidize the State itself. This policy ensures they can compete fairly while contributing to the country’s economic development,” ZIMRA explained.

To streamline the registration process, ZIMRA has directed all new registrants to use its Self-Service Portal (SSP) at mytaxselfservice.zimra.co.zw. The authority also encouraged professionals to reach out to their nearest ZIMRA offices or contact the ZIMRA Contact Centre for assistance with any registration challenges.

This policy shift has been welcomed as a positive step toward formalizing Zimbabwe’s professional services economy. Observers note that taxing an “informalized” service economy has proven challenging in the past, and this initiative could bring greater transparency and accountability to the sector.

ZIMRA concluded its statement by urging professionals to comply with the new requirements to avoid disruptions in their practice. The directive reflects the authority’s broader commitment to fostering a structured and sustainable economic environment under the banner, “My Taxes, My Duties: Building My Zimbabwe!”

