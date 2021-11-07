Zimplow growing from strength to strength

Zimplow has been embraced by the market as the undisputed premier supplier of choice for equipment in agriculture, mining, infrastructure, logistics and automotive sectors.

Over the years, the Zimplow Group, which operates through seven separate business units, has been recognised as a top performing company and has been awarded a plethora of accolades.

This year was no different.

The Group has once again added to its trophy cabinet, the “Exporter of the Year Award: Agricultural Implements”, courtesy of ZimTrade.

Zimplow Holdings currently has seven divisions under its banner, namely:

◆ Mealie Brand (the manufacturers, distributors exporters of agricultural equipment);

◆ Farmec (distributors of Massey Ferguson tractors and tractor drawn implements);

◆ CT Bolts (the gurus behind fasteners in Zimbabwe);

◆ Barzem (distributors and service providers of CAT);

◆ Powermec (the distributors of Perkins engines, generators, solar and other power equipment);

◆ Trentyre (the agent and distributors of Goodyear tyres) and

◆ Scanlink (distributors and service providers of all Scania trucks and buses).

More information on these divisions can be accessed from www.zimplow.com

The Zimplow group, through its Mealie Brand division, has made huge strides in the export market.

They have managed to penetrate most of the Sub-Saharan African market and envision being the supplier and brand of choice in the region.

The division specialises in equipment solutions right from ground breaking, to maintaining the crop right through to post harvest and have transitioned into the manufacturing of medium scale farming equipment, including tractor drawn implements.

From 1939, Zimplow has been on an upward trajectory; from generation to generation, decade to decade.

The group has grown and diversified into one stop-shop for customers in agricultural, mining, infrastructure and logistics sectors.

Mr Walter Chigwada, the managing director of Mealie Brand, expressed his gratitude to ZimTrade for the award.

He said the award will continue to serve as motivation for all future export endeavours.

The team at Mealie Brands is grateful to the foreign customers who have continued to prefer Zimbabwean quality agricultural implements ahead of competing brands.

Management at Zimplow recognises the local business community at large and all stakeholders for their support.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

