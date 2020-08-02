Zimplats sees 6% growth in 6E metals production

Harare, (New Ziana) – Zimbabwe’s biggest platinum miner, Zimplats on Friday reported a six percent jump in top six platinum group metals (PGMS) production to 161 190 ounces in the quarter ending June 2020 compared to the previous quarter as the miner enjoyed an interruption free three months.

In the quarter ending March 2020, the group produced 151 620 ounces of the PGMs, referred to as 6E, which are platinum, palladium, gold, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium.

“6E metal production in final product increased by six percent from the previous quarter, benefiting from the treatment of reverts stockpiled when the furnace was drained in June 2019 for the 122-day major rebuild shutdown,” the miner said in its quarterly report.

The jump in 6E production also helped minimise operating costs which went down to US$567 from US$611 per ounce in the previous quarter.

Silver, nickel, copper and cobalt production was up by 16, seven, 11 and six percent respectively compared to the quarter ending March.

Zimplats said it managed to attain 2.4 million fatality free shifts during the period , and closed the quarter without recording any case of Covid-19 infection at its operations.

At 1 829 tonnes, ore mined was two percent up from the previous quarter benefitting from and “increased number of working days.”

“Tonnes milled (however) reduced by one percent from the previous quarter due to lower running time at the concentrators,” Zimplats said.

The group spent about US$300 000 on exploratory projects during the period. –

New Ziana