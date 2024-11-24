Zimbabwe’s Vehicle Imports Hit US$3 Billion

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe has spent nearly US$3 billion on motor vehicle imports over the past six years, raising alarms about the impact on the country’s struggling automotive value chain.

The substantial import bill highlights the dominance of second-hand vehicle purchases, primarily from Japan, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, alongside the importation of spare parts, tyres, and electric vehicle batteries.

Industry Pressures and Policy Response

Speaking at the launch of a new tyre retreading plant by Tiger Wheels and Tyre in Harare, Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu revealed the staggering costs of vehicle imports.

“We have spent close to US$3 billion on motor vehicles and over US$370 million on tyre imports over the past six years. If this trend goes unchecked, the bus and truck value chain will become completely fragmented,” said Ndhlovu.

The government has implemented measures to curb the influx of older vehicles, including banning the importation of vehicles over 10 years old. The Statutory Instrument 54 of 2024, issued earlier this year, prohibits importing second-hand vehicles beyond this age and requires their re-exportation at the importer’s expense.

Impact on Local Manufacturers

The influx of imported vehicles has significantly strained local automotive players like Willowvale Motor Industries and tyre producers such as Dunlop Zimbabwe, which ceased operations years ago. Domestic production of new vehicles has plummeted, with annual assembly numbers declining from over 20,000 units in 1997 to just 5,000–6,000 by 2009. Meanwhile, second-hand vehicle imports surged to over 60,000 units annually.

High import volumes have also eroded Zimbabwe’s ability to generate jobs in the manufacturing sector, further exacerbating unemployment in a country with a large population of graduates entering the labour market yearly.

Decline in Transport and Automotive Sub-Sector

Recent data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) underscores the challenges faced by the transport and automotive sub-sector. While the manufacturing sector’s overall Volume of Manufacturing Index (VMI) improved to 135.24 in the second quarter of 2024 from 113.65 in the same period in 2023, the transport equipment sub-sector recorded a significant decline, dropping from 112.83 in 2023 to 54.74 this year.

Analysts attribute the decline to rising production costs, economic uncertainties, and limited access to affordable raw materials, which have discouraged both manufacturers and consumers.

Government Non-Compliance

Efforts to support the local automotive industry have also been undermined by the government itself. Ministries and state institutions have been accused of flouting a 2015 directive requiring at least 80% of their vehicle purchases to come from local assemblers.

Economic analyst Mercy Shumba cited the high cost of locally assembled vehicles as a deterrent, suggesting partnerships with financial institutions to provide affordable financing as a way to boost domestic sales.

“To compete with cheap imports, local suppliers need to offer a range of models and affordable payment options,” Shumba said.

A Strategic Sector in Decline

Zimbabwe’s automotive industry, once a strategic economic sector contributing to GDP and employment, has lost its dominance over the past two decades. Local manufacturers and assemblers face an uphill battle to reclaim their market share amidst the dominance of cheaper, imported alternatives.

As the government looks to balance the need for foreign currency preservation with revitalising local industries, the road ahead for Zimbabwe’s automotive sector remains challenging but critical to its broader economic recovery.

