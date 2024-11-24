Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Group Expands Product Range with Seven New Brands

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwean tobacco processor, Swan Valley Group, has unveiled seven new cigarette brands, reinforcing its position in the country’s competitive tobacco industry.

The launch, held on Friday, according to the Business Weekly showcased the group’s commitment to innovation and value addition under its motto, “From Seed to Smoke.”

The new cigarette variants—Swan Toasted, Swan Menthol, Swan Classic Capsule, Swan Red, Swan Blue, Reign Toasted, and Reign Menthol—have been designed to cater to diverse consumer tastes. These additions are part of the company’s mission to enhance Zimbabwe’s tobacco value chain and deliver a premium smoking experience.

Commitment to Innovation and Local Value Addition

Launched in January 2024, Swan Valley Group aims to become Zimbabwe’s leading Indigenous tobacco value chain enterprise. Its operations span the entire tobacco production process through its subsidiaries: Valley Tobacco (cultivation), Swan Valley Processing (manufacturing), and Swan Valley International (marketing and distribution).

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director Mutemwa Ushewokunze highlighted the group’s dedication to redefining excellence in Zimbabwe’s tobacco industry.

“Today’s launch is a milestone in our journey as we introduce seven innovative products to the market. These represent not only our ability to innovate but also our determination to compete as an independent, locally-owned producer in a key sector of Zimbabwe’s economy,” he said.

Ushewokunze added that the new product lines would bolster Zimbabwe’s efforts to increase tobacco value addition, reduce reliance on raw exports, and stimulate economic growth.

Strategic Alignment with National Goals

The launch aligns with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy (NDS1) and the recently introduced Zimbabwe Industrial Reconstruction and Growth Plan (ZIRGP). Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu praised Swan Valley for its investment of over US$15 million in tobacco processing and manufacturing, describing it as a critical contributor to the nation’s industrial transformation.

“Swan Valley’s backward integration approach supports farmers and enhances processing capabilities, ensuring Zimbabwe retains more value from its tobacco production. This is a key step toward making the country a hub for high-value tobacco products,” said Ndhlovu.

Untapped Potential in Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Sector

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Vangelis Haritatos, noted that Zimbabwe has only scratched the surface of its potential in the global tobacco market, which is valued at US$850 billion.

“Zimbabwe produces six percent of the world’s tobacco, which theoretically places our sector’s value at US$51 billion. However, we currently operate at around US$1 billion. The goal is to boost production to 300 million kilogrammes by 2025 and transform the value chain into a US$5 billion industry through exports of value-added products,” Haritatos explained.

Future Outlook

Swan Valley Group’s strategic investments and product diversification are expected to not only boost its market presence but also play a pivotal role in transforming Zimbabwe’s tobacco industry into a key driver of economic growth. By focusing on local value addition, the company aligns with national objectives of creating jobs, supporting farmers, and increasing foreign currency earnings.

As Zimbabwe seeks to maximise returns from its globally recognised tobacco crop, Swan Valley Group stands as a model of resilience and innovation in a sector poised for transformation.

