Zimbabwe’s biggest retail chain hints on unbundling its units

HARARE – OK Zimbabwe Limited has issued a cautionary statement notifying its shareholders of a potential restructuring of the company that may result in its unbundling into a group of companies.

In the statement issued by Group Company Secretary Margaret Munyuru on 5 August 2022, OK Zimbabwe Limited said ongoing discussions could have a material impact on its securities prices.

It read: The Directors of OK Zimbabwe Limited (“OKZL or the Company”) wish to advise all shareholders and the investing public that the Company is engaged in discussions that involve a potential transaction that may have a material impact on the value of the Company’s shares.

The transaction involves the restructuring of the company and its unbundling into a group of companies.

Further details of the transaction will be provided once discussions have been finalized.

Shareholders are therefore advised to exercise caution and to consult their professional advisors when trading in the Company’s shares until the finalization of the aforementioned matter.

The Company’s shareholders and members of the public will be updated on the matter in accordance with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Listing Rules.

