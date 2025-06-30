Zimbabweans fume over ‘extortionate’ car duty valuations

Spread the love

A promotional campaign by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), launched on June 29, 2025, to encourage voluntary compliance among vehicle owners has ignited widespread public outrage. Instead of fostering cooperation, the campaign has drawn fierce criticism on social media, with citizens denouncing what they describe as “extortionate” and arbitrary vehicle valuations.

ZIMRA’s message on X (formerly Twitter) warned vehicle owners to “regularize” their tax payments by July 31, assuring them there would be no penalties for voluntary compliance. The post read: “ZIMRA watching your car cruise by……yet you know you undervalued, evaded surtax, duty and some, no papers at all. Regularize before 31 July 2025. No penalties. Just pay what’s due. #MyTaxWorks #VoluntaryCompliance.” The tweet rapidly went viral, garnering over 54,000 views within hours.

However, rather than encouraging citizens to comply, the campaign unleashed a torrent of accusations against ZIMRA, ranging from corruption and bullying to price rigging and double standards. Social media users lambasted the authority for its perceived heavy-handed tactics and inconsistent valuation methods.

Prominent user Gift Murapa criticized ZIMRA officers for behaving like “street hustlers,” accusing them of bullying and “criminal behaviour” rather than upholding Zimbabwe’s tax integrity. He lamented the “petty wrangling” over vehicle valuations and questioned the professionalism of officials, suggesting they had adopted tactics resembling those of informal touts.Tourist destinations.

Many citizens expressed frustration that ZIMRA disregards legitimate purchase documents such as receipts and bank statements when determining import duty. One user, Ba’Zuva, recounted buying a car in 2008 for USD 1,800, backed by banking paperwork, only to have border officials arbitrarily value the vehicle at 1.5 times the purchase price. “What’s the role of receipts if they are ignored?” Ba’Zuva asked, accusing ZIMRA of one-sided “fraud.”

Others echoed this sentiment, criticizing what they perceive as extortionate duty assessments despite proof of purchase. User Citizen Dhehwa pleaded for fairness, saying, “You make people pay ridiculous amounts, even with receipts, and then re-evaluate to come up with outrageous sums.”

The valuation process itself came under fire for its lack of transparency and consistency. Several users pointed out that duty charges vary wildly and appear based on unverifiable “downloads” or data sources. User @TheSuccessorOG called for uniform duty calculations based on vehicle year or engine capacity, while Luckson Mufudza urged ZIMRA to adopt clear, predictable systems to reduce corruption opportunities.

Many lamented the opaque and seemingly arbitrary nature of duty assessments, accusing ZIMRA of “stealing from clients daily” through unclear valuation tables and inconsistent practices. Some users noted that scarcity of certain vehicle models in the valuation system fosters corruption at border points.

The backlash also included accusations of selective enforcement, with many alleging that the poor bear the brunt of duty payments while politically connected elites and foreign nationals evade taxation. Users questioned whether high-profile figures and luxury vehicles, such as those owned by political insiders, pay duty at all.

Calls for accountability extended to demands for transparency regarding where collected funds go, with suspicions voiced about corruption and misappropriation. One user sarcastically suggested the money ends up in the hands of well-connected businessmen.

Adding to public frustration, a user recounted how ZIMRA officers tried to impose import duty on a child’s toy bicycle, exemplifying what many see as an inflexible and punitive system that lacks common sense.

Despite widespread condemnation, some voices offered constructive feedback. A user named @monya4hire1 acknowledged the difficulties faced by vehicle owners and urged ZIMRA to simplify and reduce costs to encourage voluntary compliance. Another user, Mazilankatha, implored ZIMRA to listen to the substantive policy suggestions from the public amid the complaints.

As the criticism mounts, ZIMRA has yet to publicly respond or clarify its vehicle valuation procedures. Many citizens are now demanding an independent audit of ZIMRA’s valuation and duty assessment processes, calls for transparent and uniform pricing, and establishment of formal channels to appeal disputed charges.

With growing mistrust and accusations labeling the authority a “mafia,” ZIMRA’s silence risks deepening public skepticism. The campaign designed to boost voluntary compliance may instead exacerbate resistance and further damage the institution’s credibility.

Source: Bulawayo24