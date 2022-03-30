Zimbabwean govt praises itself for championing development

GOVERNMENT’S infrastructure development programme is on course with 17 model primary schools having been completed last year, while other people-centred projects have also been implemented across the country.

This comes as the rapid results 100-day cycle approach has fast-tracked implementation of development projects which have a positive impact on the people’s lives`.

Giving detailed information on the state of government projects in Harare this Wednesday, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Dr Joram Gumbo said 17 model rural primary schools have been constructed, among them Budiriro Primary School in Gokwe and Neta Primary School of Mberengwa.

“Seventeen state of the art model rural primary schools were constructed and now functional. The upgrading of satellite schools to state of the art schools is ongoing countrywide and has resulted in the establishment of computer laboratories,” Dr Gumbo said.

Minister Gumbo also gave a rundown of projects that have been completed by the second Republic, as well as progress on the implementation under the 100-day cycle.

“Most of the programmes we implemented in 2021 were under the infrastructure and utilities cluster, and these include upgrading and rehabilitation of clinics, disaster recovery housing, dam construction, roads upgrading.”

The second Republic’s accelerated drive towards infrastructure development is anchored on the National Development Strategy One and the vision of an upper middle-income society by 2030.

Source: ZBC

