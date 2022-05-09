Zimbabwean Business Distances Itself From Mmusi Maimane’s So-called Stayaway”

The president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR), Mr Denford Mutashu, Saturday urged businesses to carry out their normal activities and distanced their organisation from the protests.

There were plans for workers not to report duty this Monday over the deteriorating state of affairs.

Mutashu said the economy cannot afford deliberate setbacks especially when it is still recovering from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: CZR is working closely with the country’s security apparatus and it will be business as usual.

Business, however, distances itself from the so-called stayaway which in the past has been disruptive, retrogressive and led to the destruction to property and adversely affected business operations. It has also turned violent to the detriment of business as well as injuries on the part of innocent citizens.”

He said protests would not solve the country’s problems but rather worsen the situation through supply chain disruptions, production stoppages, job losses, property destruction, violence and loss of human life and price instability among other negative consequences.

Mr Ephraim Chizola from Munhumutapa Royal Charter echoed similar sentiments saying the stay away calls were being made at the instigation of the West.

He said: They are funding student bodies to cause disorder in the country to effect regime change. We are a sovereign State and we have our own challenges, most of which are a result of the illegal sanctions.

This is not the time to stay away because there is nothing positive that will come out of it.

Workers and teachers wanted the government to address issues such as the soaring inflation, fee hikes, poor salaries and working conditions and transport challenges.

As a way to address the transport challenges, President Mnangagwa Sunday announced that private players in the transport sector were now being allowed to operate after being banned in 2020.

