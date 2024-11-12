Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit Set to Catalyze Sustainable Energy Investments

Spread the love

HARARE, Zimbabwe — The Zimbabwe-Zambia (Zim-Zam) Energy Projects Summit, scheduled for November 18-20, 2024, in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, arrives at a critical juncture for regional energy development.

With both governments enacting structural reforms to increase the bankability of energy initiatives, investor interest is at an all-time high. The summit presents a unique chance to advance sustainable energy solutions for both Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Held bi-annually and alternating between Zimbabwe and Zambia, this year’s summit is themed Powering Zimbabwe and Zambia’s Sustainable Energy Future: Unlocking Opportunities in Renewables, Grid Modernization, and Energy Access. Under the official patronage of Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Energy and Power Development, the event will spotlight strategic energy projects designed to boost private investment in solar, geothermal, and wind energy while supporting traditional hydropower sources amidst ongoing drought concerns.

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) serves as the summit’s primary sponsor. ZERA’s CEO, Edington Mazambani, expressed his optimism for the event’s potential impact, saying, “As we stand on the brink of a transformative era in energy, the Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit embodies our commitment to a sustainable future. Together, we will explore vast opportunities in renewables, modernise our grids, and ensure energy access for all. This summit is a call to unite in our vision to power Zimbabwe and Zambia’s sustainable energy future, unlocking potential for growth, innovation, and collaboration.”

The urgency for regional energy expansion has been underscored by Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA)’s recent investment of $1.76 billion in the energy sector. Widespread droughts across Eastern and Southern Africa underscore the importance of scenario planning, with frequent low dam levels impacting hydropower generation. Discussions at the summit will cover essential infrastructure upgrades, grid investments, and ways to reduce reliance on dominant energy sources by diversifying the region’s energy mix.

A key topic will be fostering public-private partnerships in mining and other critical sectors, creating synergies that support economic growth through cleaner energy solutions. “Having supported the mining sector in the DRC for 14 years, we value this platform for crucial conversations that can unlock energy and infrastructure opportunities across Zimbabwe and Zambia,” said Manoj Patil, Director of Mining Engineering Services at Vinmart Group, a summit sponsor.

The summit will bring together high-level representatives from Zimbabwe and Zambia’s Ministries, utilities, and regulatory bodies, alongside international investors, technology providers, and development finance institutions (DFIs) including the African Development Bank (AfDB), British International Investment (BII), FMO, Trade and Development Bank (TDB), Climate Fund Managers, and Standard Bank.

Notable attendees include Ministers from Zimbabwe and Zambia, the EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, and leading figures from ZERA, the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), ZARENA, ZESA Holdings, and RAEZ. Discussions will focus on creating an attractive environment for energy investment, utilizing profitable renewable solutions, and accelerating projects to financial close with clear pathways for risk management.

Marsh, a summit sponsor, sees the gathering as a vital opportunity for collaborative innovation. Mortimer McKechnie, Senior Vice President and Energy & Power Leader for Africa at Marsh, noted, “This summit offers a chance to come together, share experiences, and think creatively about linking capital with risk mitigation to foster development across both nations. Marsh is thrilled to be part of this pivotal event.”

The Zim-Zam Energy Projects Summit is expected to provide a clear roadmap for sustainable energy initiatives, creating substantial investment and partnership opportunities aimed at securing a cleaner, more resilient energy future for Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EnergyNet Ltd.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...