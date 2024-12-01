Zimbabwe to tap into nuclear energy

Spread the love

Zimbabwe has officially approached the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to explore the possibility of establishing nuclear power plants as part of its energy strategy. This move comes as the country faces increasing challenges in meeting its growing electricity demand, despite having abundant coal resources.

Energy Minister Edgar Moyo recently revealed that Zimbabwe is keen to tap into nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, with the aim of diversifying its energy sources and contributing to the global shift toward clean energy. During a Question and Answer session in the National Assembly, Moyo stated:

“As Zimbabwe, we have expressed our interest to the IAEA our desire to get into nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. They are with us and they are taking us through. Committees have been set up, which are looking into that and there are milestones that we have to meet as a country before we get to the stage of developing small modular reactors so that our contribution to the clean energy mix is heightened. So, we hope these are some of the things, programmes, and projects which are going to increase our contribution to the energy mix of clean energy.”

Zimbabwe has been heavily reliant on the Kariba Hydro Power Plant, which has an installed capacity of 1,050 MW, to meet its electricity needs. However, the plant’s power generation has been limited in recent years due to recurrent droughts that have affected water levels in the Zambezi River. This has further highlighted the need for alternative energy sources to meet the growing demand for electricity.

Nuclear power is considered an attractive option for Zimbabwe due to its ability to generate large amounts of electricity with minimal greenhouse gas emissions. Unlike fossil fuels, nuclear power generates significantly lower levels of carbon emissions, making it a potentially crucial tool in mitigating the impacts of climate change. Additionally, nuclear fuel boasts a high energy density, meaning that small quantities can produce substantial amounts of energy, reducing the need for large-scale fuel resources.

However, the move to nuclear energy comes with its own set of challenges. High-profile accidents such as the 1986 Chernobyl disaster and the 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdown have raised concerns about the safety of nuclear power plants and the risks they pose to human health and the environment. Furthermore, the disposal of spent nuclear fuel and other radioactive waste remains a significant hurdle, requiring secure, long-term storage solutions to prevent contamination.

Despite these concerns, Zimbabwe is optimistic that nuclear energy can play a key role in diversifying its energy mix and providing a more sustainable and reliable power supply for its growing population. As the country engages the IAEA and works through the necessary milestones, it remains to be seen whether nuclear power will become a viable solution to Zimbabwe’s energy challenges.

