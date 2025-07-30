Zimbabwe to overhaul business licensing fees to cut red tape

HARARE – Zimbabwe will review business levies, licences and permit fees across 12 economic sectors to ease the cost of doing business, cabinet said Tuesday.

Information minister Jenfan Muswere said President Emmerson Mnangagwa had earlier flagged the issue, citing how excessive regulatory costs and fragmented licensing frameworks were harming competitiveness.

“A study established among other things that some of the regulators require a single business to obtain multiple fragmented licences or permits, adding unnecessary complexities and administrative burdens,” Muswere said.

The review will adopt a 100-day accelerator model with full stakeholder engagement and will target sectors including health, agriculture, transport, broadcasting, energy, and construction.

Muswere added: “This reform process will significantly streamline and reduce the burden on the people, business, enhance national competitiveness, attract investment, promote economic growth, create employment and catapult the country towards the attainment of Vision 2030.”