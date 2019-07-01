Zimbabwe to licence new mobile virtual network operators

Zimbabwe will soon licence new entrants into the mobile telecommunications sector under the mobile virtual network operators’ framework, with authorities agreeing on the need to put in place legal frameworks on the use of the internet, Zim Techreview reports.

Making the revelations on the sidelines of a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services workshop held in Nyanga, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Director General Dr Gift Machengete said new entrants into the mobile and telecommunications sector are expected soon.

Dr Machengete said the Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOS) infrastructure sharing models will be implemented based on business principles adding that the model has gained traction in other countries.

“We are in the process to licence new players under the Mobile Virtual Mobile Network Operators model that will ride on the existing infrastructure that is already there,” he said.

Former minister of ICT Mr Supa Mandiwanzira said it is critical that mobile operators be supported to remain viable while also ensuring that they do not seek to make super profits.

“Operators should not make supper profits at the expense of the public but should be allowed to operate viably,” he said.

The ICT parly committee chairperson, Mr Charlton Hwende said the developments taking place in the sector require regulation of the internet while the Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Jenfan Muswere said the Attorney General’s office is working on a number of bills in an effort to bring transparency in the ICT sector as well as curtail increased abuse.

“There are a number of bills that we are working on that are with the Attorney General’s office. The bills are the Data Protection Bill, Child Protection Bill, Cyber Security Bill and E-commerce Bill that will help to stop fraud, money laundering, embezzlement and p0rnography among other vices,” he said.

Government has prioritised investment towards information communication technology as a key driver of the economy and the attainment of vision 2030.