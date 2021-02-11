Zimbabwe to experience power supply shortages after Hwange Power Station fire

ZESA Holdings says the country’s power supply is currently limited due to the fire that broke out at Hwange Power station last night .

In a statement, the power utility advised that the development will see some parts of the country experiencing loadshedding this evening.

ZESA Holdings wishes to advise its valued customers that due to the fire that broke out at one of the units at Hwange Power Station last night, there is limited power supply on the national grid. The fire outbreak will result in load curtailment of up to 300MW at evening peak (1600- 2030hrs), Thursday 11 February 2021, read the statement.

The parastatal’s Stakeholder Relations Department also highlighted that efforts had put in place to avoid further damage and urged customers to use power sparingly.