Zimbabwe to experience power supply shortages after Hwange Power Station fire

ZESA Holdings says the country’s power supply is currently limited due to the fire that broke out at Hwange Power station last night .
In a statement, the power utility advised that the development will see some parts of the country experiencing loadshedding this evening.
ZESA Holdings wishes to advise its valued customers that due to the fire that broke out at one of the units at Hwange Power Station last night, there is limited power supply on the national grid.
The fire outbreak will result in load curtailment of up to 300MW at evening peak (1600- 2030hrs), Thursday 11 February 2021, read the statement.
The parastatal’s Stakeholder Relations Department also highlighted that efforts had put in place to avoid further damage and urged customers to use power sparingly.
The fire, which broke out in the Unit 1 boiler room, caused damage to power cables and other equipment. However, we were able to isolate all systems in order to prevent potentially more serious damage.
The fire lasted for 40 minutes and measures to manage further risk were implemented. Investigations on the extent of the damage caused by the fire are currently underway.
There were no casualties arising from the fire. Efforts are also underway to restore services to optimum levels by bringing back Units 2 and 5 at the Power Station. ZESA urges all customers to use the available power sparingly, it added.