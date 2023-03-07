Zimbabwe telecoms body approves 50% tarrif hike

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) has given telecommunications companies approval for a 50% tariff increase, ahead of a further 50% price hike in April 2023. The increase has been justified by telecommunications operating below profitable thresholds, despite the apparent dollarisation of mobile money transactions.

Gift Machengete, director-general of Potraz, said that the increases were necessary to prevent excessive pricing by operators, and “if left on their own, they can charge whatever price they wish to charge.”

“As a regulator, we have to fix the tariff so that they cannot just charge whatever they want. In order to do so, we need to then use a scientific method of coming up with tariffs, and a method that will also satisfy the operators that the tariffs are fair on their part,” said Machengete.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies said that the hikes were long overdue because telcos were operating “under desperate and untenable conditions which have resulted in the business costs surging in line with exchange rate fluctuations.”

Operators complained that network expansion plans have had to be stalled and, along with electricity supply challenges, have resulted in dropped calls and lower levels of network availability.

Liquid released a statement confirming the 50% industry-wide tariff increase with immediate effect and another 50% effective 1 April 2023, for products and services. The statement added: “for us to continue providing you with the best possible quality of service, there is a need for constant upgrading and improvement of the network infrastructure.”

Econet Zimbabwe has also welcomed the increase and said that it would help to cushion the operating costs linked to the country’s rampant inflation. Prior to the increase, telecommunications tariffs were below regional benchmarks and resulted in underinvestment in the sector. “We will continue to press for tariff revisions that maintain the value of our service offering,” said Econet Zimbabwe

