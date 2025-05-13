Zimbabwe shows interest in Belarusian MAZ machinery

Spread the love

MINSK, 13 May (BelTA) – Representatives of a Zimbabwean company, which collects and recycles solid municipal waste, paid a visit Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ trademark) on 13 May, BelTA learned from the MAZ press service.

Zimbabwe’s needs include garbage trucks, haul trucks, and water trucks. They consider MAZ as a supplier as they liked the machinery. The company has been operating in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

Once the construction of a large garbage processing plant is over, the company will expand its activities to 10 more provinces of the country. Therefore, its immediate plans are to significantly increase the fleet of vehicles.

“I am confident that the friendly ties established between our peoples by the president of Belarus and the president of Zimbabwe will continue the mutually beneficial growth of the economies of the two countries,” MAZ Director General Valery Ivankovich said.

