Zimbabwe Seeks Battery Storage Solutions to Address Energy Crisis

HARARE – Zimbabwe is taking a significant step toward addressing its persistent energy shortages by inviting bids for the installation of energy-storage units.

The initiative aims to mitigate the impact of rolling blackouts that have plagued the nation due to an ongoing power supply crisis.

In a government notice, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission & Distribution Company (ZETDC) announced its intention to install battery-storage systems at four sites across the country. Each unit will provide at least three hours of storage with a capacity of 600 megawatts during peak demand periods.

“This initiative is a critical component of our strategy to stabilise energy supply and enhance grid reliability,” read the statement. “We encourage bids from reputable companies with proven expertise in energy-storage technologies.”

Zimbabwe’s energy challenges have been exacerbated by a severe drought, the worst in four decades, which has drastically reduced output from the country’s hydropower plants. Kariba Dam, the nation’s largest hydropower source, has seen water levels drop to historic lows, further straining the power grid.

To fill the gap, several mining companies—the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy—have resorted to importing electricity from neighbouring Mozambique and Zambia. However, this has proven costly and unsustainable for many operations.

Energy storage is expected to play a crucial role in balancing the national grid by storing surplus electricity generated during off-peak periods and releasing it during peak demand hours.

Zimbabwe’s move aligns with a broader push across Africa to integrate renewable energy sources and battery storage into national grids. Countries such as South Africa and Kenya have already embarked on similar projects to mitigate power shortages and transition to greener energy solutions.

Energy experts believe this initiative could also attract international investors looking to expand into Africa’s renewable energy sector. “Zimbabwe’s decision to invest in battery storage is a progressive step,” said energy consultant Tendai Munetsi. “If implemented effectively, it could significantly reduce the frequency and duration of blackouts.”

The ongoing energy crisis has taken a toll on Zimbabwe’s economy, particularly in energy-intensive industries like mining and manufacturing. Prolonged power cuts have disrupted operations, leading to reduced output and job losses.

At the household level, rolling blackouts have forced many citizens to rely on alternative energy sources such as generators and solar panels, further straining family incomes in an already challenging economic environment.

The government’s move to explore advanced energy-storage solutions is seen as a potential game-changer, providing much-needed relief to industries and households alike.

While the initiative has been widely welcomed, there are calls for transparency in the bidding process. Stakeholders have urged the government to ensure that contracts are awarded to companies with a track record of delivering quality and sustainable energy solutions.

“This is a crucial project for Zimbabwe’s energy future,” said Munetsi. “Transparency and accountability in the tender process will be key to ensuring its success.”

With the bidding process now open, attention shifts to how quickly Zimbabwe can implement these energy-storage solutions to alleviate its power crisis and pave the way for a more stable and sustainable energy future.

