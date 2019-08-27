Zimbabwe, Rwanda sign mining cooperation agreement

HARARE – Zimbabwe and Rwanda have signed a mining cooperation agreement that is aimed at increasing business ties between the two countries.

The agreement which was concluded in Harare this Tuesday will focus on key issues such as exchange of ideas in terms of mining skills, capacitation of small scale miners and exploration issues in line with beneficiation strategies.

Mines and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando said the agreement is the beginning of a long term friendship with Rwanda in the expansion of the capital intensive mining sector.

“We are really yearning for more in terms of cooperation between the two countries as we seek to enhance the value of minerals in the future,” said Minister Chitando.

Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board Minister, Mr Francis Gatare said cooperation with Zimbabwe will also have a net effect in ensuring that income generating projects are identified in light of the need to add value to raw commodities.

“The potential to increase the growth of the sector is there, so it is just a matter of time when we shall begin to realise the benefits of the agreement,” said Mr Gatare.

Zimbabwe’s mining sector is being considered as a key player in terms of foreign exchange inflows, with official data showing the industry accounted for 68 percent of overall foreign currency receipts in the first half, while Rwanda also boasts of vast mineral deposits. – ZBC