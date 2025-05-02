Zimbabwe Restricts Steel Imports as Local Production Rises

Spread the love

HARARE — The Zimbabwean government has introduced new restrictions on the importation of certain steel products, requiring importers to obtain licences before bringing them into the country.

This development is outlined in Statutory Instrument 46 of 2025, officially titled the Control of Goods (Open General Import Licence) (Amendment) Notice, 2025 (No. 17), which was recently gazetted by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The changes amend long-standing regulations first issued in 1974 by adding several steel categories to the list of goods that can no longer be imported freely. Specifically, the government is targeting flat-rolled steel under 600mm in width, hot-rolled and forged bars and rods, as well as steel angles and sections.

The explanatory note accompanying the statutory instrument clarifies that import licences are now mandatory for products under the affected tariff codes.

This policy shift coincides with the ramp-up of domestic steel production, particularly at Dinson Iron and Steel Company’s new plant near Chivhu. The facility, which is still in its early production phase, has begun manufacturing essential building materials such as deformed bars for the construction industry.

Authorities and industry stakeholders see this as a strategic move to promote import substitution, conserve foreign currency, and protect emerging local manufacturers from foreign competition.

Analysts believe the requirement for import licences is part of a broader government effort to stimulate Zimbabwe’s steel industry, reduce reliance on imported materials, and support industrialisation through local value addition. The regulation is expected to reshape the market by giving domestic producers a competitive edge.

