Zimbabwe Ranks Third in Africa for Highest Diesel Prices

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe now has the third most expensive diesel in Africa, trailing only behind Malawi and the Central African Republic, according to the latest regional fuel price data.

The steep cost of diesel continues to place a burden on consumers and businesses alike, further fuelling inflationary pressures in a country already grappling with economic instability.

While Zimbabweans pay significantly more for diesel, motorists in Libya are paying the least, with prices as low as 3 US cents per litre — the cheapest on the continent. In the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Angola offers the most affordable diesel at just 33 US cents per litre, thanks to its status as a major oil producer.

Globally, Hong Kong tops the list for the highest diesel prices, with motorists paying a staggering US$3.35 per litre — more than double the cost in Zimbabwe.

Fuel pricing in Zimbabwe remains a contentious issue, with calls for greater transparency and government intervention to cushion consumers. The high fuel costs are also impacting transport, agriculture, and logistics sectors, raising concerns about knock-on effects across the economy.

Like this: Like Loading...