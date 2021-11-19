Zimbabwe power firm agrees $110 mln Afreximbank financing deal

JOHANNESBURG, (Reuters) – A subsidiary of Zimbabwe’s state-owned power company has signed a $110 million syndicated loan with continental trade finance bank Afreximbank, the bank said on Friday.

“The funds will help Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission & Distribution Company (ZETDC) to improve revenue collection through smart meters and pre-paid meters and thus pay off regional creditors’ accounts,” Afreximbank said in a statement.

Many electricity users in Zimbabwe are on a post-pay system and rack up large debts, which is bad for ZETDC’s books and hurts its ability to supply power.

Afreximbank said it had signed financing deals worth another $78 million with three other Zimbabwean companies – the Central African Building Society, CBZ Bank and ZB Bank – at a trade fair in the South African port city of Durban.

