Zimbabwe oil drilling up another level as Invictus Energy brings in new partner

Invictus Energy has awarded Polaris Natural Resources Inc. a contract to provide acquisition services for its first 2D seismic programme in the Cabora Bassa Basin in Zimbabwe.

Bill Mooney, Polaris CEO, stated: “Polaris is very pleased to support Invictus on this world class project. The combination of technologies being employed represent not only the lightest seismic footprint possible, but also allows for very fast and high resolution data acquisition.”

The company intends to conduct, process, and interpret a minimum of 400 line kms of 2D seismic in order to refine the Mzarabani-1 drilling location and well path and identify additional prospectivity for the upcoming drilling campaign.

Polaris will begin mobilising the seismic equipment and personnel to Harare in the coming weeks to undergo preparation for the acquisition before deploying to the field.

Invictus Managing Director, Scott Macmillan, commented: “Our exploration programme is on track, and the significant amount of preparatory work that we have undertaken is paying off. We are using a very experienced contractor and have put in place a very experienced team to run the programme. The seismic programme will enable us to refine the Mzarabani-1 target defined from the existing seismic dataset and help us fill our prospect inventory ahead of our basin opening drilling campaign. We are very excited to get our exploration program underway.”

The campaign will involve the training and deployment of approximately 80 local field crew for the seismic acquisition programme.

Source: Oilfield Technology