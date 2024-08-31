Zimbabwe Mandates Ethanol Blending for All Petrol Sales Starting Next Week

Spread the love

HARARE,– The Zimbabwean government has mandated that all petrol sold in the country must be blended with ethanol, a move aimed at promoting biofuel usage and reducing environmental impact.

Starting next week, all petrol, including what has been sold as “unleaded petrol,” must comply with the ethanol blending regulations.

The announcement was made yesterday by Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo through Statutory Instrument 150 of 2024, titled the Petroleum (Mandatory Blending of Anhydrous Ethanol with Unleaded Petrol) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 6). This regulation was enacted following consultations with the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) and is part of the government’s broader strategy to ensure all imported petrol is blended with ethanol.

Under the new regulations, the definition of petrol subject to blending, which was established in 2013, has been updated. The amendment now clearly states: “These regulations shall apply to all unleaded petrol imported into Zimbabwe,” ensuring that all petrol, without exception, must be blended.

Zimbabwe phased out leaded petrol in 2006, and since 2011, ethanol blending has been compulsory as part of the national effort to promote biofuels, reduce reliance on imported petroleum, and lower the country’s carbon footprint. Ethanol blending also supports the local sugarcane industry and creates jobs within the biofuel value chain.

Despite the widespread adoption, some motorists have been hesitant to use blended fuel due to concerns about potential damage to their vehicles. This led some fuel retailers to exploit a loophole by labeling unblended petrol as “unleaded,” despite the fact that all petrol in Zimbabwe is unleaded. The new regulation effectively closes this loophole, ensuring uniformity in fuel standards across the country.

Ethanol, derived from sugarcane, is considered environmentally friendly because it does not contribute to the net increase of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The sugarcane used to produce ethanol absorbs the same amount of carbon dioxide during its growth as is released when the biofuel is burned.

In a related development, ZERA has issued a stern warning to fuel retailers against selling contaminated fuel, following the conviction and fining of 12 fuel stations found in violation of fuel quality standards. One of these stations had its operating license revoked for selling contaminated fuel.

ZERA announced that it is intensifying inspections and quality monitoring at fuel retail sites across the country to ensure compliance with the new ethanol blending regulations and other fuel quality standards.

“Selling fuel that does not meet quality specifications is an offence,” ZERA stated. “The net is closing in on operators involved in the supply and retail of fuel that does not meet the required quality standards. Motorists who experience vehicle performance issues after refueling are urged to report to ZERA, so that relevant samples can be tested.”

ZERA also indicated that information on fuel stations convicted of selling contaminated fuel will be published regularly on its website.

The government’s move to enforce ethanol blending is part of a broader effort to promote sustainable energy practices and safeguard consumers from substandard fuel.

