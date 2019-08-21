Zimbabwe July inflation at 21.04 % mth/mth – statistics office

HARARE, Aug 21 (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s month-on-month inflation rate fell to 21.04% in July compared to 32.96% the previous month as prices of basic goods increased at a slower pace, statistical agency ZIMSTATS said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on Aug. 1 suspended the publication of year-on-year inflation figures until February 2020 because adoption of a new currency had impacted the base for calculating the consumer price index.

Annual inflation hit 175.66% in June, the highest rate since runaway money-printing and associated hyperinflation forced the country to abandon its currency in 2009