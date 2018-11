HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s consumer price inflation rose to 2.24 percent year-on-year in October from 0.78 percent in September, data from the national statistics agency showed on Wednesday.

A shop worker arranges packaged meat at a leading supermarket in Harare, file. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

On a month-to-month basis, prices rose by 1.54 percent in October after rising by 0.38 percent previously, Zimstats said.