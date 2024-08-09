Zimbabwe Inaugurates $48.1 Million Water Pipeline to Boost Power Generation at Hwange Power Station

Spread the love

Zimbabwe has officially commissioned a new $48.1 million water pipeline designed to supply its largest power plant, a move expected to alleviate energy shortages in the country. The 42-kilometer pipeline, which has undergone upgrades since 2023, will transport water from the Zambezi River to the Hwange Power Station, a critical facility for Zimbabwe’s electricity generation.

Funded by India’s Exim Bank, the pipeline project supports the expansion of Hwange Power Station with the addition of two new units. Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo, speaking at the commissioning ceremony, highlighted the significance of the project in enhancing the nation’s electricity capacity. The upgrades at Hwange Power Station are projected to add 600 megawatts to the national grid, addressing a substantial portion of Zimbabwe’s power deficit.

“Zimbabwe has been grappling with power deficits of about 600 megawatts due to rising demand and drought,” Moyo stated. He also raised concerns over the ongoing vandalism of electricity infrastructure, which has cost the country $18 million since 2016.

The newly constructed pipeline, which runs parallel to an existing one, includes three offtakes intended to benefit the local community. The project, undertaken by an Indian contractor, began in October 2021 and is part of Zimbabwe’s broader efforts to increase domestic power generation and reduce reliance on energy imports.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Puneet Kundal, India’s Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Vijay Khanduja, underscoring the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

