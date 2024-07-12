Zimbabwe Govt Amends Vehicle Import Regulations Amid Corruption Scandal

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – In a move set to reshape the country’s vehicle import landscape, the Zimbabwean government has amended its regulations on the importation of second-hand cars.

The amendment comes amidst a backdrop of serious corruption allegations within government departments, as revealed by a recent Auditor General’s report.

Nick Mangwana, Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, announced the new statutory instrument through a public statement:

“The Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) Regulations, 1974, published in Rhodesia Government Notice 766 of 1974, is amended by the insertion of the following—”

New Vehicle Import Regulations

“3. (1)(a) The said motor vehicle should be below ten (10) years upon completion of all Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) clearance processes.

(b) Import licences will not be processed or issued for used motor vehicles purchased and consigned after the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 54 of 2024, even in cases of delays with any authority.

(c) For vehicles purchased and consigned before the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 54 of 2024, issuance of import licences and ZIMRA clearance will be allowed for 30 days from the date of publication of this notice.

(2) Notwithstanding section 3(1), second-hand motor vehicles aged ten years and above belonging to the following shall be allowed entry into Zimbabwe:

(i) Deceased estates (inherited motor vehicles); or (ii) Diplomats returning to Zimbabwe from their postings abroad; or (iii) Returning residents.”

Corruption in Government Departments

The statutory instrument was released against the backdrop of a scathing Auditor General’s report highlighting deep-rooted corruption and financial mismanagement across several government departments.

“The real unredacted version would set the nation on fire,” said an insider familiar with the report. “We have very serious credibility and accountability issues in government departments. Corruption is endemic.

