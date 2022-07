(Bloomberg) — Zimbabwe cut the price of gasoline for the first in six months by reducing the pump price by 0.3% to Z$675.35 per liter with immediate effect.

Diesel will retail at Z$714.45 per liter from Z$714.91, Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The last time the southern African country reduced local currency prices was on Jan. 6.

