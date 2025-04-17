Zimbabwe Eyes Nuclear Energy Future with Small Modular Reactors

Spread the love

VICTORIA FALLS – Zimbabwe is laying the groundwork for a nuclear-powered future, with plans to explore small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) as part of its long-term energy strategy, a senior government official has revealed.

Speaking during the sidelines of the 6th International Renewable Energy Conference held in Victoria Falls last week, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, Gloria Magombo, confirmed that government is actively considering adopting modular nuclear systems within the next 10 to 15 years as part of efforts to diversify the country’s energy mix and improve reliability.

“We are looking into the future at the use of renewable energy and modular nuclear systems, which are clean because nuclear by its nature is an enclosed system. So it’s clean — it doesn’t emit,” said Magombo in an interview with Zimpapers Business Hub.

She added that while nuclear power offers significant advantages in terms of carbon-free electricity generation, careful consideration must be given to the management of nuclear waste — a critical aspect of any nuclear energy programme.

“What you then have to deal with is how to manage nuclear waste. And there are established systems for that. As a country, we are looking at taking on board this technology in the next 10 to 15 years,” she said.

Zimbabwe possesses confirmed uranium deposits, particularly in the Zambezi River Valley and the Kanyemba area near the tri-border region shared with Zambia and Mozambique. Despite this natural advantage, no uranium mining has commenced due to the need for advanced technology, large-scale investment, and strict compliance with international nuclear safety standards.

Government officials believe that with the right investment climate and partnerships, Zimbabwe could eventually develop the capability to harness its uranium resources for peaceful energy generation.

The push toward nuclear energy comes as Zimbabwe continues to battle intermittent power outages, ageing infrastructure, and overreliance on hydropower — which remains vulnerable to climate change and drought cycles.

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), which are factory-built and scalable, have become increasingly popular globally due to their reduced construction time, lower capital requirements, and enhanced safety features compared to traditional nuclear reactors.

Countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and South Korea are already advancing pilot projects and regulatory frameworks for SMR deployment. If Zimbabwe follows suit, it would become one of the first African countries to formally incorporate SMRs into its long-term national energy policy.

While nuclear power is being explored as a future option, Magombo stressed that Zimbabwe remains committed to expanding its renewable energy portfolio in the near term. The country has already made notable progress in increasing solar energy installations, off-grid systems, and independent power producer (IPP) initiatives.

The government’s Renewable Energy Policy, launched in 2020, aims to achieve 16.5% renewable energy contribution to the national energy mix by 2025, and 26.5% by 2030.Experts caution that Zimbabwe will need to strengthen its institutional capacity, regulatory frameworks, and public engagement if it is to successfully implement a nuclear energy programme. Concerns also remain over long-term waste disposal, regional safety coordination, and the upfront cost of nuclear development.

However, proponents argue that nuclear energy could be a game-changer for Zimbabwe, providing stable baseload power to support industrialisation, economic growth, and energy independence.

As Zimbabwe looks ahead to the next decade, nuclear technology — once seen as out of reach — may soon become a central pillar of its energy ambitions.

