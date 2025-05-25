Zimbabwe exports nearly 100 tonnes steel in first four months

Spread the love

IT may be early days yet, but Zimbabwe has made giant strides towards reclaiming its position as a regional leader in the steel industry, after shipping out nearly 100 tonnes since new manufacturer Dinson Iron and Steel Company (DISCO), which was commissioned mid-last year, started serving external markets.

This marks a crucial step in the re-emergence of Zimbabwe’s steel industry, nearly two decades after the closure of the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (ZISCO), which was once a regional powerhouse.

With a US$1,5 billion investment from Chinese steel giant Tsingshan, the Manhize steel plant near Mvuma is poised to transform Africa’s steel industry.

Starting with an initial production goal of 600 000 tonnes of iron per year, the plant will progressively increase its output and is projected to become the continent’s largest steelmaker.

According to mineral sales figures released by the Minerals and Marketing Authority of Zimbabwe for the first four months leading up to April this year, the country exported 86 552 tonnes of steel products.

While the figures represent cumulative sales for the review period, DISCO only began its steel shipments recently, since DISCO had not started exporting early this year.

Although initial exports have commenced with South Africa, Zimpapers Business Hub understands contracts have already been secured with firms in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia and Mozambique.

The shipments to these regional markets are expected to begin shortly, further solidifying Zimbabwe’s re-emergence as a significant steel supplier in southern Africa.

The MMCZ believes that DISCO’s foray into regional markets will lead to enhanced presence in regional markets.

“It is still anticipated that there will be improvements in trade receipts as Dinson Iron and Steel seeks to expand into the regional markets,” said MMCZ in a commentary accompanying the sales figures.

In an interview with this publication last week, DISCO project manager Mr Wilfred Motsi revealed that the company was beginning to receive some orders from a number of South African firms.

This development is attributed, in part, to the ongoing difficulties within SA’s steel industry, notably at steel giant ArcelorMittal South Africa, which indicated plans to cease operations earlier this year.

“We are starting to see orders come in from South Africa. While they are not massive yet, it’s a promising start,” said Mr Motsi.

ArcelorMittal is currently locked in negotiations with the South African Government to prevent the potential closure of its long steel operations, a move that threatens approximately 3 500 direct and indirect jobs.

The company cites weak domestic demand, intense competition from local scrap metal recycling mini-mills and a flood of cheaper imports, notably from China, as key factors undermining its viability.

Zimbabwe’s iron and steel imports reached US$256 million last year, with US$61,7 million recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Additionally, Mr Motsi noted that an inter-ministerial committee of the Government and various stakeholders had been formed to pinpoint suitable markets for Zimbabwe’s iron and steel products.

Economic analysts say exporting into the region is set to have a multi-positive impact on Zimbabwe’s economy.

This will lead to significant foreign currency savings through import substitution, as the country will no longer need to spend as much on imported steel products while at the same time increasing foreign currency earnings through exports to regional markets.

Beyond the immediate financial benefits, there will be far-reaching trickle-down effects. It’s expected to spur widespread job creation, not just within DISCO itself but also across the steel-related industries ecosystem.

“The downstream industries will play a crucial role in adding value to the pig iron and steel billets produced by DISCO, fostering a more integrated and dynamic value chain within the Zimbabwean economy,” development economist Mr Knox Mushava told this publication in an interview.

Experts consistently highlight steel’s indispensable role due to its unique properties: its strength, durability, and versatility make it the backbone of critical infrastructure like buildings, bridges, and railways. It’s also an essential component in the fabrication of heavy machinery and vehicles, to household appliances and advanced technological components.

DISCO’s supply of steel billets and pig iron is now providing local steel product producers with significantly improved raw materials for their manufacturing processes.

Before DISCO’s entry, the industry largely relied on recycled steel, with other needs being met through imports. – Herald

Like this: Like Loading...