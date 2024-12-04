Zimbabwe Embarks on 18 Power Projects to Combat Energy Crisis

Spread the love

Zimbabwe has unveiled an ambitious plan to implement 18 power generation projects aimed at resolving the country’s persistent electricity shortages. This announcement was made during the launch of a 720MW thermal power plant in Hwange, officiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday.

The thermal plant, a multi-million-dollar initiative, is being developed by Titan Energy Limited in collaboration with the state-owned Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) Holdings. Speaking at the event, ZESA Chairman Sydney Gata detailed the nation’s comprehensive energy strategy.

“We have 18 projects starting, which will collectively generate 4,000MW,” said Gata, as quoted by local media. “Currently, we face a 600MW deficit, so this surplus will position us to consider export opportunities.”

Gata acknowledged widespread public frustration over recent nationwide blackouts, emphasising that the new projects are designed to ensure long-term energy stability. He highlighted collaborations with African power producers such as Pretoria Portland Cement and Zimasco, as well as Chinese investors, to bolster Zimbabwe’s energy sector.

The announcement comes on the heels of widespread power outages across Zimbabwe and Zambia in late November, attributed to disruptions in the interconnected power networks of the two countries. Additionally, power generation at the Kariba Hydro Power Plant, which accounts for a significant portion of Zimbabwe’s electricity supply, has been hampered by severe drought conditions.

In April, Zimbabwe declared drought a national disaster, with President Mnangagwa appealing for $2 billion in aid to assist millions affected by food shortages. This crisis underscores the importance of the new energy projects as a critical step in stabilising the economy and ensuring energy security.

The Hwange project marks a pivotal moment in Zimbabwe’s energy transformation, with officials optimistic that the planned initiatives will not only address domestic power needs but also position the country as a regional energy exporter.

