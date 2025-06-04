Zimbabwe edges closer to commercial gas production

Spread the love

Zimbabwe is moving closer to gas production after Invictus Energy confirmed its first commercial gas discovery in the Cabora Bassa basin, a milestone that positions the country among Africa’s emerging gas producers.

The Mukuyu gas field, located within the Cabora Bassa project area in the northwest of the southern African country, marks Zimbabwe’s entry into the regional energy market, with Invictus Energy now preparing for pilot production activities.

The Australia-based company has secured approval to begin pilot production activities, including supplying gas to the Eureka Gold Mine gas-to-power project, a move that will monetise resources and support domestic power generation.

Building on its initial success, Invictus has selected the Musuma-1 well for its next high-impact drilling campaign.

Situated outside the Mukuyu discovery area, the well targets an estimated 1.2 trillion cubic feet of gas and 73 million barrels of condensate, further expanding Zimbabwe’s upstream footprint in a region with significant geological potential.

“The Cabora Bassa project is a flagship example of how new resources can power economic growth while supporting cleaner energy solutions,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Invictus Energy founder and managing director Scott Macmillan is set to participate at the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 set for 29 September to 3 October in Cape Town, South Africa.

He is set to use the platform to provide critical insight into Zimbabwe’s burgeoning oil and gas sector.

JN/APA