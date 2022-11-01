Zimbabwe due to get first MVNO as Dolphin Telecoms licensed

HARARE – The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has awarded an MVNO licence to Dolphin Telecoms, which aims to become the country’s first successful reseller after other attempts to launch an MVNO failed to get off the ground.

A report from Zimbabwe Independent says Dolphin has secured a wholesale arrangement with one of Zimbabwe’s three mobile network operators (MNOs), though the identity of the partner was not published.

According to the report, Dolphin’s service will be available across ‘a large coverage area, built on the partner’s extensive backbone’ and a commercial launch is planned for later this year.

Dolphin says it has so far invested USD15 million in its Zimbabwe launch and it aims to offer users a highly customisable portfolio of service bundles, while it will also target the financial services sector.

Telecoms providers in Zimbabwe are current struggling to stay afloat amidst the country’s ongoing economic crisis.

