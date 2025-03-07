Zimbabwe Champions Coal and Clean Energy at Powering Africa Summit 2025, Unveils Investor Incentives for Energy Sector Growth

Spread the love

WASHINGTON – In a keynote address at the Powering Africa Summit 2025 (PAS25) in Washington, US Secretary for Energy, Chris Wright, emphasized the continued importance of coal in Africa’s energy mix.

While acknowledging the global shift toward renewable energy, Wright highlighted that coal remains a critical component of the continent’s energy strategy, particularly for countries like Zimbabwe, which boasts vast coal reserves. He suggested that Zimbabwe could leverage its coal resources to complement clean energy initiatives, such as solar power, to meet its growing energy demands.

During the summit, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Prof. Mthuli Ncube, outlined several incentives the government has introduced to attract investment in the energy sector. These include competitive economic tariffs, currency convertibility and access, and government-backed guarantees on power purchase agreements. These measures aim to create a favorable environment for both local and international investors, ensuring the development of a robust and diversified energy sector.

Prof. Ncube also emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in addressing energy challenges. He noted that Zimbabwe is actively collaborating with neighboring countries to consolidate energy-harnessing initiatives, which are crucial for fostering sustainable economic growth. This aligns with the broader objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seek to promote economic integration and development across the continent.

The US, for its part, has adopted a collaborative approach, stating that it “will not tell Africa what to do” regarding energy investments. Instead, it aims to build a mutually beneficial partnership to address the continent’s energy needs. This partnership seeks to balance the immediate demand for energy with long-term sustainability goals, ensuring that Africa’s economic growth and industrialization agendas are supported by reliable and efficient energy systems.

Prof. Ncube underscored the pivotal role of energy in driving economic development, describing it as a key enabler for industrialization, job creation, and regional integration. He highlighted Zimbabwe’s vast investment opportunities in solar, wind, and other renewable energy sectors, urging investors to take advantage of the country’s strategic initiatives.

The Powering Africa Summit 2025, themed “The Future of the US & Africa Energy Partnership,” serves as a platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration between the US and African nations. Zimbabwe’s participation underscores its commitment to exploring innovative solutions to bolster its energy supply, ensuring sustainable economic development and improved quality of life for its citizens.

As the summit progresses, Zimbabwe is positioning itself as a key player in the region’s energy landscape, leveraging its natural resources and strategic partnerships to achieve energy security and drive economic transformation. The US-Africa Energy Partnership represents a significant step toward addressing the continent’s energy deficit, paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future.

