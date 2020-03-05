Zimbabwe bread prices go up

A snap survey we conducted this Thursday has suggested that bread price has been increased from an average of $21 for a standard loaf to $25.

When the prices were reviewed up last week from $18 to $20 or $21, National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe president, Dennis Wallah, said attributed the increase to an increased production cost.

Wallah said that flour is not subsidised hence market forces were at play. The country, since last year had limited quantities of flour in its reserves following a poor agriculture season.

The increase can also be attributed to a recent increase in fuel prices since bread prices, like those of other commodities, usually go up in response to fuel prices.