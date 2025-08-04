Zimbabwe bans pre-used clothing sales and night vending in City Centres

Government has ordered all urban councils to immediately ban night vending and the sale of second-hand clothing in Central Business Districts (CBDs) as part of a renewed push to restore order in city centres.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe issued the directive during a meeting with Harare councillors at Town House, instructing municipalities across the country to begin implementing the ban without delay.

“All local authorities must enforce this ban immediately. There will be no vending at night and no selling of second-hand clothing in CBD areas,” Garwe said.

The move is aimed at curbing what authorities describe as rampant illegal trading, congestion, and unhygienic conditions in CBDs. The sale of second-hand clothes – widely popular due to affordability – has been linked by government to public health concerns and informal market disorder.

While the directive is expected to trigger debate over its impact on thousands of informal traders who rely on vending for survival, Garwe insisted the policy is necessary to restore order and promote lawful business practices.

The order now places responsibility on local councils to clear affected traders from city streets and ensure compliance, with enforcement measures set to follow in the coming days.

