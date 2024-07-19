Zimbabwe and Mozambique Clash Over LAM Overflight Dispute

Spread the love

Harare,– Zimbabwe and Mozambique are currently entangled in a heated dispute regarding overflight rights for Mozambique Airlines (LAM). The conflict has disrupted aviation operations and strained relations between the neighbouring countries.

The disagreement centers on LAM’s overflight permissions within Zimbabwean airspace. Zimbabwean aviation authorities allege that LAM has violated the terms of the bilateral air services agreement, leading to the suspension of LAM flights over Zimbabwe. This move has significantly impacted LAM’s flight schedules and raised concerns about the broader implications for regional air travel.

Zimbabwe’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAZ) issued a statement explaining the suspension, citing “repeated violations of airspace agreements” by LAM. CAAZ emphasized that Zimbabwe remains committed to upholding international aviation standards and agreements but cannot overlook breaches that compromise safety and regulatory compliance.

In response, Mozambique’s Ministry of Transport and Communications expressed disappointment, asserting that LAM had adhered to all stipulated agreements. The ministry called for urgent bilateral talks to resolve the matter, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and regional connectivity.

The suspension of LAM’s overflight rights has disrupted not only LAM’s operations but also the travel plans of passengers who rely on the airline for regional connectivity. The aviation industry, already recovering from the pandemic’s impact, faces additional challenges due to this diplomatic row.

Diplomats from both countries are working to de-escalate the situation. Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Frederick Shava, and his Mozambican counterpart, Veronica Macamo, have reportedly engaged in discussions to find a resolution. Both sides have expressed a willingness to negotiate and restore normalcy.

This dispute highlights the complexities of international aviation agreements and the importance of maintaining clear communication and adherence to protocols. The incident serves as a reminder of the critical role that diplomacy plays in resolving such conflicts and ensuring the smooth functioning of regional and international air travel.

As negotiations continue, stakeholders in the aviation industry and passengers alike await a swift resolution. Both Zimbabwe and Mozambique recognize the significance of maintaining strong bilateral relations and ensuring seamless air connectivity in the region.

Source: The Herald

