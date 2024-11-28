Zim Government Introduces 0.5% Fast Food Tax to Curb Unhealthy Eating Habits

Spread the love

HARARE – In a move aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles and addressing rising obesity rates, the Zimbabwean government has announced the introduction of a Fast Food Tax, set to take effect on 1 January 2025.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, in his 2025 national budget presentation, revealed the tax will apply to specific fast food items, including pizza, burgers, hot dogs, shawarma, French fries, chicken, doughnuts, and tacos. The tax rate has been set at a modest 0.5% on the sales value, targeting items sold at fast food outlets and restaurants.

Citing the growing prevalence of obesity and related non-communicable diseases, Ncube emphasised the need for government intervention to encourage responsible consumption of highly processed foods.

“Consumption of highly processed food has been identified as one of the factors responsible for the prevalence of obesity and associated non-communicable diseases,” Ncube said during his speech.

The proposed tax is part of broader government efforts to shift consumer habits towards healthier eating and to encourage the fast-food industry to explore more nutritious culinary options.

Government officials believe the tax will provide an incentive for fast food operators to diversify their menus with healthier alternatives while discouraging overreliance on calorie-dense, processed meals.

Health experts have lauded the initiative as a proactive step in combating diet-related illnesses. “Taxes on unhealthy food products have proven effective in other countries, such as sugar taxes, which reduce consumption of sugary beverages. Implementing a similar strategy here is commendable,” said a local dietitian, adding that public awareness campaigns should complement this policy to educate consumers.

While the tax is modest, some industry players have expressed concerns that it could marginally impact prices and consumer demand. However, analysts believe the policy will bring long-term benefits by reducing public health costs associated with obesity-related conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

The measure also aligns with global trends, where governments are increasingly using taxation as a tool to influence healthier consumer behaviour.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions among Zimbabweans. Some citizens welcomed the initiative, highlighting the need for government intervention to combat unhealthy lifestyles. Others, however, criticised it, arguing that the focus should be on broader reforms to address food insecurity and access to affordable, nutritious food.

As the countdown to implementation begins, all eyes will be on how the tax will influence eating habits and whether it will achieve its intended public health outcomes.

