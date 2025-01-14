Zhong Tong Bus Halts Operations in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

HARARE – Chinese bus manufacturing company Zhong Tong Bus has announced the suspension of its operations in Zimbabwe, effective January 14, 2025.

In a statement released by Zhengzhou Bus Zimbabwe, which trades as Zhong Tong Bus Zimbabwe, the company confirmed the decision but did not provide specific reasons for halting its operations.

“This serves to notify that Zhengzhou Bus Zimbabwe has suspended its business operations in Zimbabwe with effect from 14 January 2025. On behalf of the Zhong Tong Management, we would like to thank all our valued customers for your continued support,” read the statement.

The development comes shortly after the Zimbabwean government introduced measures to boost the local bus assembly industry. Through Statutory Instrument 194 of 2024, published in the Government Gazette on December 30, 2024, the government suspended customs duty on semi-knocked-down bus kits imported or taken out of bond by approved assemblers. The suspension is intended to incentivise the assembly of buses locally and will remain in effect for five years, from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2029.

The suspension of Zhong Tong’s operations in Zimbabwe raises questions about the viability of local bus assembly initiatives and whether the government’s new policy will attract or retain key players in the industry. As stakeholders await further clarity, the company’s departure leaves a notable gap in Zimbabwe’s automotive and transport sector.

