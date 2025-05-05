ZESA Warns of Increased Load Shedding After Hwange Power Station Fault

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabweans should brace for more frequent power cuts after the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) announced a major fault at the Hwange Power Station that has crippled electricity generation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the power utility said the fault had resulted in a “reduction of available power supplies,” forcing the company to implement increased load shedding across all consumer categories.

“Our technical team is working to rectify the problem and restore normal operations within the shortest possible time,” ZESA said.

The state-run power utility did not clarify whether the malfunction affected Hwange’s ageing generators or the newer units recently commissioned by Chinese contractors under a US$1.5 billion expansion project.

The country continues to struggle with a chronic power supply deficit. On Saturday, Hwange was generating 979 megawatts (MW), while Kariba South Hydropower Station contributed 400 MW, and independent power producers supplied 75 MW — bringing the total to 1,454 MW. However, Zimbabwe’s peak electricity demand hovers around 2,000 MW, leaving a shortfall of over 500 MW.

The latest breakdown has exacerbated an already fragile situation, with many households and businesses enduring daily outages lasting up to eight hours or more.

Energy experts say Zimbabwe’s dependence on ageing infrastructure, combined with insufficient investment in alternative energy sources, continues to leave the country vulnerable to such disruptions.

No timeframe has been given for the full restoration of power generation at Hwange, but ZESA has urged consumers to use electricity sparingly as repairs continue.

