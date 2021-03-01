Zesa Switches Off Chitungwiza

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has announced a power cut for the Chitungwiza area tomorrow.

Below is the notice from the power utility.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advise its valued customers that there would be a power supply interruption on Tuesday 02 March 2021 from 0900 — 1400 hrs for the purpose of carrying out critical emergency works.

During this period, electricity will not be available in the following areas: Chitungwiza: Council sewerage plant, Surface Wilmar, Unit J Gwckwete homestead, and Unit J opposite Surface Wilmar.

Customers are advised to treat all circuits as live during this period as power may be restored without notice.

The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.