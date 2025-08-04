ZBC appoints Sugar Chagonda as CEO with mandate to overhaul content

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has appointed Sugar Chagonda as its substantive Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2025, ending months of leadership uncertainty at the struggling state broadcaster.

Announcing the appointment in a statement Monday, ZBC’s board described Chagonda as a “distinguished media strategist and corporate affairs expert” with over two decades of experience spanning media, tourism and mining.

The ZBC has been without a substantive CEO since March 2024 when Adelaide Chikunguru resigned after being suspended over alleged financial mismanagement and corporate governance failures.

Chagonda returns to ZBC, where he began his broadcasting career in 2004 before moving to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) in 2009 as head of corporate affairs. There, he is credited with leading efforts to rebrand Zimbabwe as a tourism destination during a period of international isolation. He later joined the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) in 2018 as corporate affairs executive.

Board chairperson Helliate Rushwaya said Chagonda has been given a clear mandate to transform ZBC’s editorial output and production quality.

“While we’ve made progress in terms of refurbishing our studios here at Pockets Hill and Montrose, there’s still much work to be done,” Rushwaya said. “We’re poised to focus on producing high-quality television content that showcases the Zimbabwean story.”

She acknowledged the broadcaster’s historical failure to tell compelling local stories, and pledged a shift in direction.

“Historically, ZBC has lagged behind in terms of telling the Zimbabwean story. We’re committed to changing the negative narrative about Zimbabwe,” Rushwaya said. “We’ll also prioritise elevating our news bulletins to meet international standards in terms of aesthetics and delivery.”

ZBC has long struggled with poor production standards, lack of public trust, and allegations of government propaganda, despite being the country’s sole television broadcaster for decades.

The board expressed “unwavering confidence” in Chagonda’s ability to improve editorial standards, operational efficiency and financial sustainability at the state-run institution.

Chagonda holds degrees from the University of Zimbabwe, Africa University, and Midlands State University, including an Executive MBA. He is also a former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) board member and founding secretary general of Manica Diamonds Football Club.