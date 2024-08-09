ZACC Recovers Over 350 Illegally Imported Vehicles Under Civil Servants’ Rebate Scheme

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has successfully recovered more than 350 vehicles that were illegally imported through the abuse of the civil servants’ vehicle rebate scheme.

This scheme, designed to allow established civil servants to import vehicles duty-free, has been exploited by some individuals, leading to the recovery operation.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy’s steering committee, which convened yesterday to review progress over the past four years. The meeting included high-level government and state officials, such as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Frederick Shava, Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Nobert Mazungunye, and Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo.

Addressing the stakeholders, ZACC chairperson Michael Reza highlighted the success of joint investigations into the misuse of tax rebates. He credited the collaboration between ZACC, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority for the operation’s success.

“There was inter-agency collaboration, which saw ZACC, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority combining efforts in the fight against corruption,” Reza stated. “This resulted in the recovery of hundreds of vehicles that had been illegally imported into the country through abuse of the civil servants vehicle rebate scheme. Over 350 vehicles have been recovered since the start of the operation to date.”

Reza confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and more vehicles are expected to be recovered.

The civil servants’ motor vehicle rebate scheme, introduced by the government as an incentive for long-serving civil servants, allows those with 10 or more years of service to import vehicles duty-free. However, beneficiaries are prohibited from selling or leasing these vehicles within five years of import without prior permission from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra). Despite these restrictions, it was discovered that some car dealers in Harare were exploiting the scheme by colluding with civil servants to import vehicles duty-free under false pretenses.

In addition to the recovery of vehicles, Reza noted that ZACC has made significant progress in recovering assets and proceeds of corruption, compensating the state, and victims of corruption. However, he emphasized the need to address legal gaps to ensure that asset preservation and management align with global standards.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava urged anti-corruption agencies to utilize diplomatic channels when seeking legal assistance from foreign countries. He stressed the importance of involving his ministry to facilitate timely and effective communication with international counterparts, adding that Zimbabwean embassies could assist in resolving bureaucratic delays.

Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo also highlighted ongoing efforts to expedite mutual legal assistance through memoranda of understanding with other countries. She mentioned Zimbabwe’s active participation in international forums, such as the International Prosecutors Association and the SADC Prosecutors Association, to streamline cross-border cooperation in the fight against corruption.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the National Anti-Corruption Strategy in July 2020. The strategy is a comprehensive declaration against corruption, aiming to promote ethical governance and transparency across government, business, and civil society sectors.

Source: Herald

