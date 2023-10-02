Who was Harpal Randhawa, the Indian billionaire killed in Zimbabwe plane crash?

Indian billionaire Harpal Randhawa, owner of RioZim, and his son were among those killed in the plane crash in Zvamahande area in Zimbabwe. Reportedly, the tragic accident occurred when the Cessna 206 aircraft, owned by RioZim, was en route from Harare to Murowa diamond mine.

The incident happened on Friday. Technical fault with the aircraft is suspected the reason behind the mishap.

Reportedly, all the passengers onboard lost their lives in the accident. Six people were confirmed dead by the police.

Randhawa was the owner of RioZim, a mining company producing gold and coal as well as refining nickel and copper. He was also the chairman of the GEM Group.

Randhawa was a partner at Sabre Capital Worldwide for 12 years, from 2002 to 2014 before joining the GEM Group.

Prominent Social Media influencer Matigari, a friend of Randhawa, condoled his death.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Harpal Randhawa, the owner of RioZim who died today in a plane crash in Zvishavane. Five other people including his son, who was also a pilot but a passenger on this flight, also died in the crash,” wrote Chinono on X.

My thoughts are with his wife, family, friends and the RioZim community, he added.

Meanwhile, RioZim company secretary said that they will be releasing a full statement later.

Harpal Randhawa, the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining company producing gold and coal as well as refining nickel and copper, along with his son and four others was killed when the plane crashed in the Zvamahande area of Mashava, iHarare, a news and media website in Zimbabwe, reported.

The Cessna 206 aircraft, owned by RioZim, was en route from Harare to the Murowa diamond mine when the tragic incident occurred on Friday.

The single-engined aircraft crashed near the Murowa Diamonds mine, which is partly owned by RioZim.

The plane experienced a technical fault, possibly resulting in a mid-air explosion, before plummeting into Peter Farm in the Zvamahande region.

All passengers and crew onboard lost their lives in this accident, the report said.

The Herald, a state-owned daily newspaper, quoted police as saying four of the victims were foreigners and the other two Zimbabweans.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reported a plane crash which occurred on September 29 between 7.30 am and 8 am, where six people are confirmed dead,” police said.

“The Murowa Diamond Company (RioZim)-owned white and red Zcam aircraft had left Harare for the mine at 6 am and crashed about 6km from Mashava.”

RioZim confirmed the crash and said it was working with relevant authorities to gather more information.

Names of the deceased are yet to be released by police but journalist and filmmaker Hopewell Chinono, who was a friend of Randhawa, confirmed his death.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Harpal Randhawa, the owner of RioZim who died today in a plane crash in Zvishavane. Five other people including his son, who was also a pilot but a passenger on this flight, also died in the crash,” wrote Chinono on X.

“My thoughts are with his wife, family, friends and the RioZim community.”

The RioZim company secretary said a full statement will be issued.

“I am not in a position to address the media right now. We will, however, be issuing a statement as soon as possible,” he said.

Randhawa was the founder of the USD 4 billion private equity firm GEM Holdings.

Meanwhile, the local community and law enforcement agencies are working together to manage the aftermath of the plane crash.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...