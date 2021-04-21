We are rebranding from being a telecoms to a technology company, says Liquid

The newly rebranded Liquid Intelligent Technologies (formerly Liquid Telecom) says its transformation is aimed at becoming a more interactive business, providing solutions for all economic sectors across the region.

This comes as businesses in Zimbabwe and the region are fast becoming digital in line with global trends, accelerated by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the unveiling of the new brand, Liquid Intelligent Technologies Southern Africa regional chief executive Mr Wellington Makamure said the transformation allowed the group to evolve from a wholesale telecom provider into an intelligent technology solutions company in Africa.

With connectivity that spreads from Cairo to Cape Town and from Addis Ababa to Dakar, the group provides the backbone for over 73 000km of fibre optic across the continent.

Mr Makamure said this new thrust would allow the company to deliver tailor-made managed digital services to optimise African businesses of any size to thrive in the global digital economy.

“We will be crafting solutions that meet your business needs as opposed to giving you what we think you need,” Mr Makamure said yesterday during a virtual press briefing.

According to the group, the new brand name reflects the organisation’s accelerating growth aims by providing tailor-made digital solutions to businesses in the public and private sector across the continent, fully aligning with its corporate vision of enabling a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind.

Said Mr Makamure: “We are leaving no one behind as we digitally connect the continent. We will have experts from each sector, say media, mining or health services who will assist our teams in identifying the challenges these sectors face and the solutions to those problems.

“That way we bring specific solutions to all sectors of the economy.”

Part of the transformation includes connectivity services such as hosted Data Centre services, Cloud services, Managed Security services, Unified Communications, Managed Network Services, Applications, professional services and big data, all purpose-built for increased business enablement throughout Africa.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is expected to continue bringing connectivity to Africa, and also enable small business owners, large business owners, enterprises, and Government entities with managed and cloud services that improve their competitiveness within their sectors.

In September last year, the group launched its cybersecurity unit, which offers end-to-end managed services for digital security solutions.

This is designed to protect organisations at every intersection of their digitally transformed business, including network, people, and systems, revolutionising how cybersecurity is approached.

Under the new brand, the group will have fresh sub brands such as Liquid Labs, which is the innovative hub, Liquid Cloud, Liquid Cyber Security, Liquid Satellite, Liquid Sea while ZOL will transform to Liquid Home.

Liquid laid its first fibre in 2009.