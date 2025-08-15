VW urges Zimbabwe owners to respond to airbag recall

Volkswagen owners in Zimbabwe are being urged to take immediate action following the automaker’s global recall of certain models fitted with potentially defective Takata airbags. The airbags, which were once a common safety feature in vehicles from numerous manufacturers, have been found to pose a serious safety risk. If deployed, the faulty airbags could rupture and release dangerous metal fragments, potentially causing severe injury or even death to drivers and passengers.

CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe, the official distributor of Volkswagen vehicles in the country, is leading the local recall campaign. The company is offering free replacement of the defective airbags and has pledged to assist all affected Volkswagen vehicles, regardless of where they were purchased. This means that even imported or privately bought vehicles are eligible for the repairs.

The issue stems from the Takata airbag inflators, which can degrade over time due to prolonged exposure to high humidity and heat. This degradation can cause the airbag to deploy with excessive force, sending shrapnel into the cabin. The Takata recall is one of the largest in automotive history, affecting millions of vehicles worldwide across multiple brands, including Toyota, Honda, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Nissan, among others.

Volkswagen has identified several models that may be affected, including 2006–2007 Passat sedans, 2012–2014 Passat models, 2017 Passat wagons, and 2017–2019 Beetle and Beetle Convertible models. While these are the primary vehicles under review, owners of other Volkswagen models are also encouraged to check whether their cars are part of the recall.

CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe has stressed the urgency of the matter, warning that even vehicles that appear to be functioning normally could carry the defect. The company has urged all Volkswagen owners to locate their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), which is typically found on the lower corner of the windscreen or in registration documents, and check it against the recall database on Volkswagen’s official website or through local dealerships.

If a vehicle is confirmed to be affected, Volkswagen will replace the airbags at no cost, with repairs carried out by trained technicians at authorised dealerships to ensure the highest safety standards. CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe has assured customers that the process will be handled quickly and efficiently to minimise inconvenience.

The company is also running awareness campaigns to ensure that owners act promptly, noting that Zimbabwe’s climate-characterised by high heat and humidity in many regions-can accelerate the airbag inflator degradation.

Industry experts have stressed that recalls should not be seen as a reflection of a brand’s reliability but rather as a proactive measure to protect drivers. The Takata defect is a global issue impacting nearly every major carmaker, and failing to address it could have life-threatening consequences in the event of a collision.

For Zimbabwean Volkswagen owners, checking whether their vehicle is affected and booking a repair could be a small step that makes a critical difference. CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe is calling on all owners to act without delay, reminding them that this is a free service aimed squarely at safeguarding lives.

Source – The Independent