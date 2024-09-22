US$747 million invested in manufacturing sector mechanisation

Spread the love

NEARLY US$747 million has been invested in acquiring plant and new equipment in the manufacturing sector over the past three years, a positive trajectory towards attaining an upper middle-class economy by 2030.

Presenting a paper during the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference on Tuesday in Victoria Falls, chief director of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce Mrs Florence Makombe said the development had seen the sector produce 7 000 products.

Mrs Makombe said production was spread across 94 sub-sectors.

“Zimbabwe’s industrial sector comprises of 94 sub-sectors, producing over 7 000 products. These sectors include food, drink and tobacco, clothing and textiles; metals and electrical, motor industry, chemicals, paper, printing and packaging,” she said.

Mrs Makombe presented on climate change and strategies being implemented by the manufacturing sector to mitigate its effects.

She highlighted Zimbabwean products with high export potential under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

