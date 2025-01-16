Unveiling the Top 8 Most Beautiful Waterfalls in the World

Spread the love

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The beauty of nature is still one of the main reasons why people come to visit other countries. Beyond the seascapes where crowds are often found, travelers can always enjoy the breath-taking views of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world.

Often nestled in the depths of a forest, the irresistible sight of water cascading over rugged rocks is worth every obstacle you might encounter along the way. Let’s take a quiet journey to spot these most beautiful waterfalls in the world, from the lush hills of Hawaii to the spectacular wonders of Venezuela.

8 Most Beautiful Waterfalls in the World

According to Traveloka and Travel Leisure, Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls and Venezuela’s Angel Falls are among the most beautiful waterfalls in the world. The two travel sites also mention other exceptional destinations, including:

1. Victoria Falls – Zambia and Zimbabwe

Located on the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe, Victoria Falls is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world. At 1708 meters, this natural wonder is considered one of the largest in the world and is commonly referred to as “The Smoke that Thunders” due to its impressive width. While photographs may depict a stunning scene, there’s nothing more rewarding than experiencing the flowing water firsthand.

2. Angel Falls – Venezuela

With an impressive height of 979 meters, Angel Falls has captured the hearts of many. Despite being located in a rather remote area, the waterfall, which originates from the Churun River, is still an inexpensive tourist hotspot. You can expect to be photographed here with the surrounding clouds due to its enormous height.

3. Niagara Falls – USA and Canada

Known as one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world, Niagara Falls connects the Niagara River, Lake Erie, and Lake Ontario. This magnificent natural wonder consists of three waterfalls, Horseshoe Falls, American Falls, and Bridal Veil Falls. Travelers have several viewpoints in both the U.S. and Canada, including the Cave of the Winds.

4. Iguazu Falls – Brazil and Argentina

Iguazu Falls is a year-round destination surrounded by jungle rainforest that provides one of the most romantic settings. Iguazu Falls can be less crowded from December to February as the waterfall experiences its strongest rains of the year. Therefore, people prefer to visit in March-April and August-September when the climate is expected to be drier.

5. Yosemite Falls – USA

Yosemite Falls is an iconic landmark of Yosemite National Park, with one of the world’s fifth-highest waterfalls. The scenic view is considered a photographer’s dream for its charming overlooks. According to recent visitors, the place was exceptionally cold in April, but the falls remained beautiful.

6. ‘Akaka Falls – Hawaii

‘Akaka Falls offers visitors the pristine rainforest environment of Hawaii in close proximity. The lush landscape that surrounds the silvery drops of water makes everything look even more magical to the naked eye. Do yourself a favor and bring a camera with a large memory so you can capture the entirety of this wonderful destination.

7. Havasu Falls – USA

Turquoise waters, red rock cliffs, and a serene atmosphere are just a few of the natural blessings that greet you when you arrive at Havasu Falls. Located within the world-famous Grand Canyon, this is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world, offering pristine swimming pools of unpolluted water. To get there, it’s a good idea to start the challenging 10-mile hike early so you have plenty of time to enjoy the beauty.

8. Kawasan Falls – Philippines

Kawasan Falls rounds out the list of the world’s most beautiful waterfalls with its three stunning cascades. Just a three-hour drive from Cebu City, travelers are thoroughly pampered in the natural pristine lagoons.

The world’s most beautiful waterfalls offer a glimpse of nature’s awe-inspiring artistry. From the thundering cascades of Victoria Falls to the serene turquoise pools of Havasu Falls, each destination offers a unique and unforgettable experience. For a similar travel inspiration, check also the most beautiful towns in the world here.

