Uebert Angel sells Vic Falls properties

Church leader and businessman Uebert Angel is selling his private on Lake Victoria in East Africa, it has been established.

The island said to be valued at US$4,7million is almost 200 acres in space and is located in the largest fresh water body in Africa, the Lake Victoria.

It is the second largest fresh water lake in the world, being also the source of the River Nile.

The Island is only 30 minutes from main land.

Uebert Angel, known for his effervescent desire to help the needy and assisting students with tuition in Zimbabwe, is said to be interested in investing back home.

With the Harare Hippodrome, a multi-million-dollar project nearing completion, The Mozzart Hotel, the first transit Hotel in Zimbabwe under renovations, and the Beet Hoven Hotel under construction too, Angel is slowly becoming a force to reckon in the property sector in Zimbabwe and has stuck to his guns to bringing investment home.

He is said to have poured millions of US dollars into his charity army, The Uebert Angel Foundation, to help the need in Zimbabwe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

